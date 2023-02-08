Carlo Calenda: Timmermans is harmful, he worsens the environmental issue and hurts farmers.

"I don't know if wine is harmful to health but it is not up to the Irish government to decide and then there is no unanimous vision. We must refrain from giving indications because there is no single vision.

Nutriscore needs be banned in the EU and Italy, it is necessary to contact the WTO. Instead, it is necessary to reinforce the origin label to know where a product comes from.

About Synthetic food, the precautionary principle is a cornerstone of the EU and prevents some critical issues such as chicken with chlorine or American hormones.”

Carlo Calenda spoke with the press during "Agricolture al centro", the IX Economic Conference organized by CIA-Italian Farmers.

“Timmermans (who belongs to the socialist family in Europe - ed) is a problem and is doing damage and making the environmental issue worse. Starting with the packaging theme. We are against Timmermans, we need to give the means if we want to work on sustainability".