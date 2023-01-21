Minister Lollobrigida at GFFA Berlin: “Working for global food sovereignty”

Italian minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida attended the Global Forum on Food and Agriculture in Berlin.

"Food systems transformation: a global response to multiple crises" was the theme at the center of this 15th edition of the GFFA, which was attended by more than 70 agriculture ministers from around the world and International Organizations such as FAO and OECD.

In his speech during the plenary on the sustainability of food systems, Minister Lollobrigida stressed that one of the viable paths in response to food crises lies in Food Sovereignty extended globally, understood, that is, as a methodology shared by states on strategies, tools and objectives." "Italy," the minister reiterated, "is ready to do its part. The Meloni government believes that in order to concretely pursue the goal of food security, it is necessary to deepen first of all Food Sovereignty. In other words, the ability of each nation to produce healthy food in line with its cultural traditions can be part of the global response to crises".

As for supply chains, the minister pointed out that quality and sustainability should be an opportunity. "With this in mind," Lollobrigida stressed, "we are promoting supply chain and district contracts for the agri-food sector, which promote cross-sectoral relations in the production, processing and marketing chain, bringing producers together and improving the position of farmers in the value chain.

On the sidelines of the GFFA, Minister Lollobrigida, after greetings with her German counterpart Cem Özdemir, met with colleagues from Japan's Tetsuro Nomura, Armenia's Vahan Kerobyan, Somalia's Ahmed Mathobe Nunow, Canada's Marie-Claude Bibeau, Ukraine's Mykola Solskyi, France's Marc Fesneau, Spain's Luis Planas Puchades, Malta's Anton Refalo, Australia's Murray Watt, Lebanon's Abbas Hajj Hassan, and Albania's Frida Krifca.

Minister Lollobrigida, also on the sidelines of the conference, then participated in a meeting on Ukraine, sponsored by Germany, Ukraine, FAO, which was attended by G7 countries, the Ukrainian Minister of Agriculture and other international bodies.