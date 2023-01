Minister Lollobrigida tomorrow in Berlin for global food and agriculture forum. Several bilateral meetings

The Italian Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida will be in Berlin tomorrow, January 21, for the 15th Global Forum on Food and Agriculture, which will be attended by more than 70 agriculture ministers from around the world and international organizations, including FAO, OECD and the World Bank.

The central theme of Forum 2023 is "Food systems transformation: a global response to multiple crises."

Minister Lollobrigida will address the plenary session and hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines.