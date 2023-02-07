Organic, a study confirms that it can save billions, but it is necessary to increase the yield

Organic farming could save countries billions in environmental and climate costs. However, the picture is exacerbated by organic yields still significantly lower than in conventional agriculture. This emerges from a long-term German study conducted by the Technical University of Munich and supported by the German Ministry of Agriculture.

THE STUDY

For Germany and the EU, promoting organic farming is a political priority and both have set targets for 2030: the EU is targeting 25% of arable land grown organically by then, according to the Farm to Fork Strategy, while Germany went further and set a target of 30%.

If this target is achieved, up to €4 million in environmental and climate costs caused by nitrogen and greenhouse gas emissions could be saved, according to the study. By comparing the respective negative impacts of organic and conventional agriculture on the climate and the environment and putting a price on them, the researchers concluded that these implicit costs of agriculture are 750 to 800 euros higher per hectare for conventional agriculture.

Over ten years, the researchers closely followed 40 organic and 40 conventional farms to collect and compare data, explained lead author Kurt-Jürgen Hülsbergen during the study's presentation in Berlin.

Less nitrogen, healthier soils less energy consumption

According to the researcher, several vital factors help organic farms be less harmful to the environment than the average conventional ones. For one thing, organic farming uses much less nitrogen: 20 kilograms per hectare, compared to an overall average of 80-100 kilograms in Germany. Organic farming does not use nitrogen-based mineral fertilizers, instead relying on organic fertilizers such as manure or compost and improving soil fertility through certain cultivation methods. For this, it consumes much less energy, as the production of synthetic fertilizers is highly energy intensive.

Finally, the researcher also pointed out the better performance of organic farming when it comes to agricultural soils and their ability to store carbon.

Better climate footprint, but less food

However, this rosy picture carries a major caveat: organic farming still produces far less food per area, or lower yields, than its conventional counterpart. The study clearly shows that organic agriculture requires nearly twice as much land per unit of grain as conventional farming.

Organic = more resilient to crises?

Meanwhile, organic farmers and food producers also argue that, in addition to the quantity produced, the resilience of food production is also crucial – and this is where, in their view, organic agriculture has the upper hand.