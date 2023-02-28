Sistema Italia, De Castro: team up to protect Italian and European interests. Now focus on geographical indications. VIDEOINTERVIEW

“It is important to signal the presence of Minister Lollobrigida today because the issue of agriculture and agri-food is one of the issues on which all Italian MEPs have never been divided, the differences between the political groups have been left in Rome.

Here we work as a team to protect and support the Italian agri-food production system, which moreover is gathering results thanks to European legislation that helps it - I am thinking of promotion or geographical indications. Working as a team means protecting our interests but also serving the interests of Europe, in fact, let's not forget that the agri-food sector is the leading European manufacturing sector."

So Paolo De Castro (Pd) declares to AGRICOLAE after the meeting with Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, with the Italian MEPs at the European Parliament in Brussels.

“After the approval of the directive on unfair practices and after the reform of the CAP we are now focusing on geographical indications. I hope that the entire negotiation will be able to be concluded and the text published in the EU Official Journal will be reached within this term, therefore by September-October. This is a point on which we are all trying to team up together.”