Agricolae International28/02/2023 19:39

Sistema Italia, De Castro: team up to protect Italian and European interests. Now focus on geographical indications. VIDEOINTERVIEW

image_pdfimage_print

“It is important to signal the presence of Minister Lollobrigida today because the issue of agriculture and agri-food is one of the issues on which all Italian MEPs have never been divided, the differences between the political groups have been left in Rome.

Here we work as a team to protect and support the Italian agri-food production system, which moreover is gathering results thanks to European legislation that helps it - I am thinking of promotion or geographical indications. Working as a team means protecting our interests but also serving the interests of Europe, in fact, let's not forget that the agri-food sector is the leading European manufacturing sector."

So Paolo De Castro (Pd) declares to AGRICOLAE  after the meeting with Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty,  with the Italian MEPs at the European Parliament in Brussels.

“After the approval of the directive on unfair practices and after the reform of the CAP we are now focusing on geographical indications. I hope that the entire negotiation will be able to be concluded and the text published in the EU Official Journal will be reached within this term, therefore by September-October. This is a point on which we are all trying to team up together.”

image_pdfimage_print
Articoli correlati
28/02/2023

Sistema Italia, Lollobrigida: credibilità Nazione si traduce in competitività aziende. Informare persone contro condizionamenti di chi vuole solo guadagnare. VIDEOINTERVISTA

28/02/2023

007: Coldiretti, contraffazione cibo vale 120 mld, boom in Russia

28/02/2023

Federbio, Rapporto di Lampkin e Padel: con 25% terreni bio si eliminerebbero 68 mln tonnellate di CO2 ogni anno

28/02/2023

Assica, disegno di legge meat sounding: un atto lungamente atteso