Sistema Italia, Procaccini: future agriculture is played out in Europe. Valuing farmer effort and defending food sovereignty. VIDEOINTERVIEW

"There is attention from Minister Lollobrigida to us that we really appreciate because so much of Italian agriculture is played out on European tables, so it is a demonstration of attention that I like to emphasize. Here in Brussels, there is good teamwork that also goes beyond political affiliations, even if there are different points of view on the merits, particularly on the right balance between the environment and agricultural production. The balance point is not easy to find but we are convinced that we can do a good job, especially in synergy with our ministers and in particular Minister Lollobrigida."

So to AGRICOLAE Nicola Procaccini, FdI, on the sidelines of the meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida, with Italian MEPs at the European Parliament in Brussels.

"The CAP has given the government a different centrality than in the past. Implementation plans remain in the hands of the regions but the direction must enhance the effort of farmers, shortening the production chain so as to defend food sovereignty. I like to emphasize this because defending agribusiness sovereignty means making ourselves impervious to the shocks that may come from the rest of the world, and this is important both from the point of view of quality and political independence."