Synthetic food, Scordamaglia (Filiera Italia): evaluating the impact on health and environment. Insects, it’s a consumer choice but label must be clear. VIDEO INTERVIEW

“We have to distinguish the arguments: insects are less relevant, more exotic, as long as they are not humanity's saving diet. They are not a big risk, but a choice for the consumer, as long as the indications on the label are clear. The question on synthetic meat and synthetic foods is completely different, given that in Europe there will also soon be a factory for synthetic milk capable of satisfying the milk needs of the entire European continent.”

So Luigi Scordamaglia, Filiera Italia, during the conference on the evolution of Italian and European agri-food between sustainability and well-being, organized by Eunews and GEA Agency.

“Today the term "synthetic meat" is being introduced into the debate, alongside the term "food safety". Well, synthetic meat and synthetic foods, are the opposite of food safety: not only in terms of actual safety, because we are talking about products that have not been part of man's diet for thousands of years, something that our body is absolutely not used to, and which could have extremely serious effects.

All elements must be evaluated according to the precautionary principle and not for the sake of a few. We would not like EFSA to evaluate how novel foods, authorizing in a few months something that could have disastrous effects in the years to come, equally for the environmental benefit, given that much more data on energy consumption and emissions of this product are coming out serious problems of national livestock production which is instead among the most sustainable, therefore I appeal to hold the helm and to take all the necessary time and not with the novel food procedure for the evaluation of pesticides."