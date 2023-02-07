Wine, Ireland notifies label to WTO. Italian Majority and Opposition: we will fight even with US allies against Brussels silence-consent

Ireland has sent an official notification to Geneva, in compliance with the World Trade Organization's authorization procedures, regarding its proposal to introduce nationwide mandatory health labeling of alcoholic beverages, which would include indications such as "alcohol seriously harms health."

"Now the battle moves to Geneva," stresses MEP Paolo De Castro, "where we will have to find allies at the international level, starting with the United States."

"That is why," De Castro continues, "we are in contact with the U.S. Mission in Brussels, so that Washington can also raise comments at the WTO." "We are not giving up," concludes the member of the Comagri of the EU Parliament, "and we will continue to work to oppose a rule that is not only wrong and discriminatory against thousands of Italian and European producers of excellence, but that also represents a trade barrier at the international level as well.

"Ireland has made its move, now it's our turn," explains Senate Vice President Gian Marco Centinaio in a note. Who continues: "We are sorry to see that once again Europe has not shown itself capable of defending its quality products and even the free internal market, which Ireland by its own admission would violate with these labels. We cannot accept this unfair competition against our wine producers, it would be a very worrying precedent. Faced with the sloth of Brussels' silence-consent, all that remains is to continue our battle on other tables as well, without abandoning the European one in any case," Centinaio concludes.