Wine, Italian Chamber delegation meets Bundestag, Carloni: shared concern over new rules and restrictions

A meeting was held in Berlin at the Bundestag between the Italian delegation representing the Agriculture Committee of the Chamber of Deputies led by Chairman Hon. Mirco Carloni, Hon. Stefania Marino and Hon. Attilio Pierro and the Agriculture Committee of the German Parliament led by Hermann Färber in addition to party members. The meeting was held with great courtesy addressing the issues dear to both nations especially the issue of wine labeling warning of health hazards, the issue of wolves, drought, logistics, Nutriscore.

Carloni reiterated "the position on wine, also the subject of a unanimous resolution of the Agriculture Commission, which cannot be considered only an alcoholic beverage. Wine is our identity, culture but above all the regulation of behavior favors big industry and penalizes our small businesses that derive excellence in biodiversity. Health should be protected with consumption patterns and by banning its abuse, but certainly criminalizing wine for us is not right and does not serve to protect health. It is just a gift to those who want to erase our identity to homogenize consumption by replacing agricultural with industrial."

Färber Hermann, for his part, expressed concern about new rules that create new constraints and litigations. Fruit and vegetables, for example, are under pressure from production costs. Last year strawberries were not picked because it cost more to pick them than what would be gained.