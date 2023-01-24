Wine, Lollobrigida: Working with France and Spain on joint document against Ireland label

"The excesses are wrong, but wine is not a product to be stigmatized. What we think is that this kind of attitude of Ireland on labeling, similar to that on cigarettes, was intended to close the market to quality production that they cannot benefit from with their supply chains. This is something we are not convinced about, which is why we are taking action at the European level as Italy. We are also reasoning and working, however, with other wine-producing countries, such as Spain and France, with which we are drafting a document to explain the scientific and behavioral issues on a labeling that informs the consumer. We oppose any model that conditions and does not inform like Nutriscore, we want to work instead on a common labeling that will empower the consumer to know what they are feeding on."

Thus Masaf Minister Francesco Lollobrigida during the awards ceremony of the seventh edition of the ''Let's Cultivate Social Agriculture'' call for proposals at Confagricoltura headquarters.