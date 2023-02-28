Sistema Italia, Conte (LEGA): crucial to team up to protect Made in Italy from Nutriscore and synthetic food. VIDEOINTERVIEW

"I am an ardent believer in having to be a team player. It's important to be here to protect the interests of our small and medium-sized businesses, our farmers and ranchers, in the face of the battles we face in Europe. From the battle over Nutriscore to the subsidies made by Europe to synthetic meat companies, there is a preference for sponsoring synthetic products rather than helping farmers produce our excellence. Then there is the battle over crickets and synthetic flours, which are unacceptable. Italian excellence is envied by everyone and it is essential to be able to protect it all together; this is the concept of teamwork. The quality, flavor, and taste of our Italian products we certainly don't find in French lobbies."

So told AGRICOLAE MEP Rosanna Conte (League) on the sidelines of a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida, with Italian MEPs at the European Parliament in Brussels.