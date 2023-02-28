Agricolae International28/02/2023 19:58

Sistema Italia, Conte (LEGA): crucial to team up to protect Made in Italy from Nutriscore and synthetic food. VIDEOINTERVIEW

image_pdfimage_print

"I am an ardent believer in having to be a team player. It's important to be here to protect the interests of our small and medium-sized businesses, our farmers and ranchers, in the face of the battles we face in Europe. From the battle over Nutriscore to the subsidies made by Europe to synthetic meat companies, there is a preference for sponsoring synthetic products rather than helping farmers produce our excellence. Then there is the battle over crickets and synthetic flours, which are unacceptable. Italian excellence is envied by everyone and it is essential to be able to protect it all together; this is the concept of teamwork. The quality, flavor, and taste of our Italian products we certainly don't find in French lobbies."

So told AGRICOLAE MEP Rosanna Conte (League) on the sidelines of a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida, with Italian MEPs at the European Parliament in Brussels.

image_pdfimage_print
Articoli correlati
28/02/2023

Sistema Italia, Di Stefano, Coldiretti Bruxelles: deriva Ue preoccupante, promuove indirettamente cibi artificiali. VIDEOINTERVISTA

28/02/2023

Sistema Italia, Tinelli (Confagricoltura): Forte segnale politico, fondamentale credibilità in Ue per tutelare Made in Italy. VIDEOINTERVISTA

28/02/2023

Sistema Italia: Lollobrigida, Italia deve fare sua parte in Europa

28/02/2023

Sistema Italia, De Santis, Cia Bruxelles: entusiasti per iniziativa Lollobrigida. Monitorare che Ue non cada in paradossi pericolosi. VIDEOINTERVISTA