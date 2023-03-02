Agricolae International02/03/2023 16:43

Sistema Italia, D’Eramo: Research is solution to combine quality and quantity in a sustainable way. VIDEOINTERVIEW

"I believe that the Italian agricultural system, agri-food products, are an unmatched excellence. After all, we are leaders in so many sectors in the world of agriculture and we must both continue to support our companies our production system, and continue an activity of promotion on international markets that I believe is the best action, the most brilliant initiative to make people understand what is behind the very high quality of our products; there is the history, tradition, culture of a people that for thousands of years has made agriculture and the primary sector one of the cornerstones of its life."

Undersecretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Luigi D'Eramo declares so to AGRICOLAE.

"We all care about environmental policy, protection and preservation of the environment, and we are firm supporters of it. However, we cannot assume that we will start making immediate cuts in the use of phytosanitary products without envisaging a policy that over a specific period of time will also develop through research into alternative methods to safeguard our production, and I mean both from the point of view of the quality of our products but also and above all from the point of view of quantity. Innovation and digitalisation will make us competitive on international markets".

