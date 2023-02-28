Sistema Italia, Lollobrigida: national credibility becomes company competitiveness. we must inform people and not condition them. VIDEO INTERVIEW

Some choices "were not made to the detriment of our nation, it would be an error of perception. They did so in the interest of their nations. And they have led Italy to suffer damage from an attitude toward our politics, conditioned by the instability of majorities and governments. Today the government has a perspective and a vision that helps in dialogue with others. We are more credible and this will bring us competitive advantages that we will be able to spend on strengthening our economy".

So the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida spoke to AGRICOLAE on the sidelines of the meeting with the Italian MEPs in the headquarters of the European Parliament to make System Italy in the EU.

"The many companies that I have met here are already working in synergy and have achieved great results. But having a government behind you that speaks their language and teams up with the other ministries brings an advantage in strengthening the virtuous action of our companies both in the defensive phase against any behavior to their detriment which in an 'offensive' phase aimed at increasing our production capacity abroad", he continues.

"The Italy brand is very strong, any product with the tricolor flag takes on added value. This is why they are imitated. We must regain our identity by explaining to all the inhabitants of the Earth the difference between an Italian product and a product that seems Italian. This has an added value and therefore a higher cost, but when you buy made in Italy you buy well-being and quality. Elements that make us strong in the world", he continues.

"We have to think of a world where the word person replaces the word consumer. The consumer is a passive subject. A person, on the other hand, discerns and decides what to eat or buy through correct information. This is why we want to inform well by making it clear that any excess is dangerous but that a balanced diet like the Mediterranean one brings nutritional well-being".

"We are the second nation on the planet after Japan in terms of longevity, this also depends on our food education. We must be able to value those subjects who can explain what is behind the Italian product against any type of conditioning by those who want to make money on people's health by using health in the opposite direction with instruments aimed at conditioning", continues the minister.

For Lollobrigida, it is "a monstrous world in which one can imagine replacing quality with standardized products". "There is the risk of having a world divided in two: the rich who eat well and the poor who eat rubbish and standardized products under the guise of food safety. The same result can be achieved with research. In Italy, one hundred years ago, we managed to double wheat production, going from 40 to 80 million tons of production in two years by grafting two genomes. Research can improve sustainability and production by helping even the weakest populations on the planet like in Africa where we can teach farmers how to do well helping to enhance our productive industry".